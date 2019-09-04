News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years ago

Family issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years ago
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 07:54 AM

The family of a teenage girl who was murdered 20 years ago today have renewed their appeal for information to help in the Garda investigation.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the brutal murder of 17-year-old Raonaid Murray who was last seen alive at around 11.20pm on Friday, September 3, 1999, when she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Her body was then found at Silchester Crescent in Glenageary at 12.33am on Saturday, September 4, 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate Raonaid’s murder with a full-time Incident room still at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and her family have issued an audio file appealing for help to find the murderer of their "beautiful child" who "died on the pavement with no loving, caring person there to help her, comfort her".

Gardaí said: "Many who were then Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves with children, some of which would now be close to Raonaid’s age, and we would ask them to reflect now with the benefit of maturity and hindsight on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation.

"Despite a large number of suspects having been identified during the course of this investigation, there is, in reality, no prime suspect.

"The lack of a prime suspect arises from the fact that there has been no motive identified in this case. In over 3400 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid."

Officers have appealed for anyone with information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid and for anyone who has any doubts about the veracity of an alibi already provided to immediately help them.

They said: "You may be unknowingly shielding a killer."

The Gardaí and Raonaid’s family continue to work together in an effort to solve this case and they implore anyone with information to contact the Garda Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, phone 01-6665000 / 6665012 or alternatively the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. A reward for critical information received is available from Crimestoppers - Freephone 1800 25 00 25.

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Samsung announces first mid-range 5G smartphoneSamsung announces first mid-range 5G smartphone

Gardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in LongfordGardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in Longford

RBS warns over PPI hit of up to £900m after late claims surgeRBS warns over PPI hit of up to £900m after late claims surge

Murdercrime

More in this Section

'It's totally inadequate' - GRA raise concerns over level of Garda patrols to protect Longford from 'pure thugs''It's totally inadequate' - GRA raise concerns over level of Garda patrols to protect Longford from 'pure thugs'

Fears for derelict Iveagh Markets as council reveals it doesn't have €13m to make it safeFears for derelict Iveagh Markets as council reveals it doesn't have €13m to make it safe

Department of Health warns of severe impact of no-deal Brexit on health serviceDepartment of Health warns of severe impact of no-deal Brexit on health service

Dublin homeless hub shelved after charity pulls out over its suitabilityDublin homeless hub shelved after charity pulls out over its suitability


Lifestyle

The Man Booker Prize is arguably the most important prize in literature, and the shortlist has now been revealed.Which Man Booker Prize shortlisted book should you read first?

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnellBlooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

The games featured in the project include ‘Lundy’s Stew’ named after the famous traitor of the city with participants swapping seats.Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's Walls

When you work in a digital industry, there’s nowhere to hide. Secrets don’t stay quiet for long, and projects often get leaked long before they are officially announced.A new caper for the Caped Crusader?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »