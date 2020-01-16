News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family in Cork in midst of deportation row told to present themselves to immigration officials

Family in Cork in midst of deportation row told to present themselves to immigration officials
Brothers Zubair is in fifth year, Umair is in transition year and Mutjuba is in second year at Coláiste Éamann Rís School, Cork. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
By Neil Michael
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 06:28 PM

The immigrant family in Cork facing in the midst of a deportation row have been told to present themselves again to immigration officials in just over a week.

News that Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is to review the Khan family case was greeted with joy by the family and its thousands of supporters.

And a planned protest by more than 1,000 school children in front of Cork City Library on Grand Parade was called off.

Had it gone ahead, it would have been embarrassing for Tánaiste Simon Coveney whose Cork South Central constituency is so close by.

But it has now emerged the whole process initiated against the family by immigration officials is still very much underway, and little or nothing has changed.

The Irish Examiner has learned the whole Khan family have to present themselves to officials on January 27.

Aaron Wolf, principal of the Coláiste Éamann Rís where three of the Khan children go to school, said: “The family is still very worried.

This is far from over.

Mubeen Khan, who fled to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan to escape persecution in 1982, moved to Cork with his family of five in 2017.

Because they came into the country via the UK, they face being returned back there.

And today at 2pm, Mubeen and his oldest son Hamza met officials at the National Immigration Bureau in Dublin.

The whole family had been due to attend the meeting but Mr Wolf had refused to give the children a day off from school to attend.

More than five thousand people have signed a petition to block that move.

Mubeen’s three teenage sons have been attending a secondary school in Cork since their arrival in Ireland and living in direct provision.

Zubair, a fifth-year student, Umair, a Transition year student and Mutjuba, a second-year student are studying at Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork city.

Next month, Zubair (17) is due to attend trials with Cricket Ireland for what he hopes will help him achieve his dream of playing cricket for this country.

His oldest brother, Hamza is a first year Sanctuary Scholar studying computer science at University College Cork under a scholarship scheme for refugees and asylum seekers living in Direct Provision centres.

While Mubeen’s wife Hina Mubeen is also from Pakistan, all their children were born in Saudi Arabia.

The family lived there until after the death of King Abdullah in 2015.

The new king, King Salman and his son Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, introduced crippling new ex-pat tax laws on July 1, 2017.

“I was told by the Tánaiste that the Khan family case would be reviewed by Charlie Flanagan personally,” Mr Wolf said.

“We have been given that commitment by Simon Coveney. But the process is still under way, so our campaign is far from over.”

The Department of Justice said it does not comment on individual cases.

READ MORE

Mother whose son died in violent circumstances to raise awareness for homeless charity in his memory

More on this topic

Pope Francis sends envoy to bring 33 asylum-seekers from Greece to VaticanPope Francis sends envoy to bring 33 asylum-seekers from Greece to Vatican

Paul Rouse: Lack of meaningful action when it comes to integrationPaul Rouse: Lack of meaningful action when it comes to integration

Timing saves Verona Murphy’s scalp but poses questions for Fine GaelTiming saves Verona Murphy’s scalp but poses questions for Fine Gael

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants


TOPIC: Immigration

More in this Section

Homelessness and crime cast dark shadow on day two of election campaignHomelessness and crime cast dark shadow on day two of election campaign

Peter McVerry Trust: Tents are not a safe solution to rough sleepingPeter McVerry Trust: Tents are not a safe solution to rough sleeping

'These are her golden years': Homeless charity's picture of elderly woman eating dinner on Dublin windowsill goes viral'These are her golden years': Homeless charity's picture of elderly woman eating dinner on Dublin windowsill goes viral

Met Éireann issue four wind warnings for eight countiesMet Éireann issue four wind warnings for eight counties


Lifestyle

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) head judge Loraine Barry.The Shape I'm In: Dancing queen, Loraine Barry

'A huge part of my work in health promotion is around tobacco and smoking cessation'Working Life: Dr Jose Ayala, HSE health promotion and improvement officer

Fascinated since her school days by Russian history, Vickie Maye embarks on her first-ever guided tour to discover St Petersburg.Stepping back into history in St. Petersburg

Natural health with Meghan Shepard.Natural health: Christmas flu-like virus has left me exhausted; Improving heart health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »