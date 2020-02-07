Family 'have serious concerns' for missing Meath man

Gardaí are seeking help in their search for a missing 45-year-old man in County Meath.

Terry Byrne, who has vanished from his home in Dunboyne, was last seen yesterday evening in the town.

He is five foot six inches tall with a medium build and short fair hair.

It is believed he was wearing a blue hoody, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey runners when last seen. Officers have said they and Terry’s family have serious concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Terry should contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.