Family desperate for stab victim’s killer to face justice

By Ann Murphy

A month’s mind Mass in memory of murder victim Conor Quinn will be held in Tipperary next month.

The stabbing victim, who died after an incident on Bridge St in Mallow, Co Cork, was killed on July 12 — just days before his baby son, Conor Jr, was born.

Now, his family are planning his month’s mind Mass, with a family source saying it will take place in St Michael’s Church, Tipperary town, on September 1 at 7pm.

Friends and supporters of the family are expected to gather in the church for the Mass. It is the same church where his funeral Mass took place and where mourners were told that his partner Stephanie had planned to call their son after the father he will never meet.

The family are desperate for his killer to be brought to justice.

The suspect in the case is believed to have fled to Britain by ferry and remains at large.

The killing is thought to be linked to an earlier incident at Cahirmee horse fair in Buttevant, which takes place every July 12.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the killer to turn himself in. He is from the Mallow area. Mr Quinn and the suspect were known to each other.

Mr Quinn had been living in Killavullen recently, and had relatives living in Cork.

He had lived in Loughrea in Galway and Kilshane, outside Tipperary town, when growing up.

He went to school in Tipperary town.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.