Family 'concerned' for welfare of missing Dublin woman

The family of a young woman who has gone missing in Dublin say they are concerned for her welfare.

Lorna Neary, 24, hasn't been seen since she left her home in Terenure last Wednesday afternoon.

She's slim, with shoulder length blonde hair, and was last wearing a black padded bomber jacket, black leggings and black sketcher runners.

Anyone who can help find her is asked to contact Garda.

Terenure Garda Station can be contacted on 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line can be reached at 1800 666 111.