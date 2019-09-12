News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family concerned for Irish man with dementia missing in Spain

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 10:16 AM

A Dublin man who suffers from dementia and epilepsy is missing in Spain.

Duncan Crozier-Shaw had been holidaying in the Costa del Sol and his family are worried he may be disorientated or confused.

When last seen, he was wearing blue shorts, a pink polo shirt with green stripes, and sunglasses, his family said.

"He has been missing from the El Cortez Ingles Shopping complex in Costa Mijas since 11.30am local time on Wednesday the September 11," Mr Crozier-Shaw's son Geoff said in a statement.

Mr Crozier-Shaw has also missed doses of medication, Geoff added.

The family has appealed for anyone with information to contact local police or the Irish Embassy in Madrid.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance,” a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

