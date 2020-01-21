Family concerned as woman goes missing from her home in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are trying to find a 58-year-old woman who went missing from her home this morning.

Kathleen Lawlor has been missing from her home in Bennekerry, Carlow, since this morning and was last seen in Carlow town centre at around 9.50am.

She is around five foot one inch tall with a slim build, blue eyes and grey hair which is shoulder length.

When last seen she was wearing a purple coat, dark trousers, black footwear and carrying a handbag. Gardaí and Kathleen's family are concerned for her.

Anyone who may have seen Kathleen or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 - 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.