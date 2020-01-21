News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family concerned as woman goes missing from her home in Carlow

Family concerned as woman goes missing from her home in Carlow
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 09:28 PM

Gardaí in Carlow are trying to find a 58-year-old woman who went missing from her home this morning.

Kathleen Lawlor has been missing from her home in Bennekerry, Carlow, since this morning and was last seen in Carlow town centre at around 9.50am.

She is around five foot one inch tall with a slim build, blue eyes and grey hair which is shoulder length.

When last seen she was wearing a purple coat, dark trousers, black footwear and carrying a handbag. Gardaí and Kathleen's family are concerned for her.

Anyone who may have seen Kathleen or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 - 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for almost a week

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for almost a weekGardaí appeal for help to find teenage boy missing for almost a week

Family concerned as Cork gardaí appeal for help to find missing French manFamily concerned as Cork gardaí appeal for help to find missing French man

Gardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four daysGardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four days

Missing Dublin girl found safe and well Missing Dublin girl found safe and well


missing peopleTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Man who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three yearsMan who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three years

Election 2020: How do I register to vote?Election 2020: How do I register to vote?

Family of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her deathFamily of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her death

Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »