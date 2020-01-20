News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family concerned as Cork gardaí appeal for help to find missing French man

Family concerned as Cork gardaí appeal for help to find missing French man
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 08:25 PM

Gardaí in Co. Cork are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for five days.

Christophe Goutte, aged 53, has been missing from his home in O'Brien Terrace, Midleton, since Wednesday, January 15.

Christophe is a French national living in Ireland for a number of years and he was last seen leaving work in Carrigtowhill, Co. Cork at around 11am on Wednesday.

He is described as being five foot eight inches tall with a stocky build, brown short hair and white skin with a sallow complexion.

When last seen he was wearing a black coat, black pants, a black woollen hat and a brown pair of boots. He was also carrying a dark-coloured overall bag.

Gardaí and Christophe's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Christophe or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 - 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four days

More on this topic

Gardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four daysGardaí concerned as they appeal for help to find man missing for four days

Missing Dublin girl found safe and well Missing Dublin girl found safe and well

Missing Dublin man found safe and well Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Update: Missing teen found safe and well Update: Missing teen found safe and well


missing personCorkTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Burke confident Cork office vandalism not connect to theft of election postersBurke confident Cork office vandalism not connect to theft of election posters

Drug gangs targeting secondary schools in Limerick, claims FF election candidateDrug gangs targeting secondary schools in Limerick, claims FF election candidate

Gardaí refuse to comment as Michael Healy-Rae claims he had assurances from 'senior garda' on election fundraising permitGardaí refuse to comment as Michael Healy-Rae claims he had assurances from 'senior garda' on election fundraising permit

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre disappointed at delay in specifying 'revenge porn' as offence as judge grants protection order to victimDublin Rape Crisis Centre disappointed at delay in specifying 'revenge porn' as offence as judge grants protection order to victim


Lifestyle

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

I’ve been seeing my boyfriend for a year and we still only have sex at his place because he insists on freshly laundered, ironed sheets on a perfectly-made bed. We both have to shower first. Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity and my untidy bedroom?Sex Files: Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »