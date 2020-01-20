Family concerned as Cork gardaí appeal for help to find missing French man

Gardaí in Co. Cork are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for five days.

Christophe Goutte, aged 53, has been missing from his home in O'Brien Terrace, Midleton, since Wednesday, January 15.

Christophe is a French national living in Ireland for a number of years and he was last seen leaving work in Carrigtowhill, Co. Cork at around 11am on Wednesday.

He is described as being five foot eight inches tall with a stocky build, brown short hair and white skin with a sallow complexion.

When last seen he was wearing a black coat, black pants, a black woollen hat and a brown pair of boots. He was also carrying a dark-coloured overall bag.

Gardaí and Christophe's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Christophe or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 - 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.