Family 'concerned' about missing 62-year-old man

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 10:04 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 62-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Dublin today.

Peter Kavanagh from Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15, was last seen when he left his home shortly after 3pm today.

He was reported missing by his family who are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as five foot five inches tall with a slight build and brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark grey jacket, light grey tracksuit pants and black runners. He may be carrying a large blue shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabra Garda Station 01 6667400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


Missing personDublin

