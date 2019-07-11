News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family concerned about man, 50, missing from Co Wexford

Family concerned about man, 50, missing from Co Wexford
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 07:52 PM

Gardaí are looking for help to find a missing 50-year-old in Co. Wexford.

Patrick O’Callaghan was last seen when he left a house in Courtown at approximately 2am today.

He is approximately 5ft 9” in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is understood he was wearing either white shorts or a light blue pants, a white polo shirt, a navy zip top and white runners at the time of his disappearance.

Despite searches throughout the day Patrick has yet to be located and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

