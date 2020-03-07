News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family Carers Ireland call for 20 days holiday a year for full-time carers

Sinead Tighe said that government do not understand the realities carers face. File pictures.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 04:09 PM

Family Carers Ireland have called on the next government to give full-time family carers a right to 20 days holidays each year.

The charity is holding it's annual National Respite Weekend in Cork this year and are highlighting that one in ten people in Ireland provide 24 hour care with very little state support.

Sinead Tighe is one mother providing full time care for her 12 year old son Daniel who has a rare genetic condition.

Tighe said that government do not understand the realities carers face and do not seem to "get it".

She said: "You know everyone else in a job gets a holiday and they get 20 days holidays a year.

"We look and say 'why aren't we the same?'

"We are recognized as carers, we are working, we are doing a job,

"The way I feel now, because I feel very much like a robot,

I'm now a carer, I'm not a mother.

Lord Mayor of Cork, John Sheehan opened National Respite Weekend in Cork and thanked family carers for their contribution to society.

Professor from Royal College of Surgeons calls for Emergency Cabinet to deal with Covid-19

