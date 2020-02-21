News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family bakery closure cuts deep in Kerry town

Family bakery closure cuts deep in Kerry town
Main: Larkin’s Bakery in Milltown, Co Kerry, which is set to close, and right, the family team behind Larkin’s Bakery, including Gerard McCarthy, back centre, with their haul of Blas na hEireann awards from over the years.
By Anne Lucey
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 07:30 PM

After five generations, the owners and staff of a family bakery in Milltown, in the heart of Co Kerry, are to hang up their aprons, dust off the flour, and switch off the ovens for the last time next month.

At the age of 67, the last of the owner-bakers at Larkin’s bakery, Gerard McCarthy, is due for retirement after working for more than 45 years.

He and his wife Helen and their family of three daughters and one son have kept the bread rising in a business that has lasted longer than many other bakeries in Munster.

Milltown may be one of be Kerry’s fastest-growing towns — jumping from 200 to 2,000 in population within 14 years — but Larkin’s bakery, which was established in 1859, faces pressure from big supermarkets.

Larkin’s has scooped several awards over the years, including gold medals at Blas na hÉireann.

Family bakery closure cuts deep in Kerry town

“I am very grateful to have been in business for so long and owe a huge debt of gratitude to a lot of people for their support over the years,” Gerard said in a post on the bakery’s social media outlets, paying special tribute to his 10 hard working and loyal staff.

It is not all gloom for customers, however, as the prized recipes for the bakery’s flagship Larkin soda bread, barm brack, and health breads are being handed over to Harrington’s Bakery in Kenmare, another family-run business, which will continue to distribute the products.

But it is a sad day for the family, Milltown, and rural Ireland, said the proprietors’ son Paudie.

Paudie, who works in finance in Cork, helps out every weekend in the business, but there is no one else in the family to take it over.

Closures such as Larkin’s are sadly a common story in rural Ireland now, he said.

Family bakery closure cuts deep in Kerry town

The small bakeries have long shed the turf-fired ovens and replaced them with more manageable electric and diesel. However, instore and frozen part-baked products in supermarkets have cut into the traditional market.

“Lidl and Aldi and such are very efficient and their products have a long shelf-life,” said Paudie.

In contrast, Larkin’s old- style bread, using few preservatives, had a short shelf-life. Old people like the traditional bread but younger people’s tastes are changing, he noted.

The lack of small shops in towns and villages across Kerry now has spelt the end.

The small shops are disappearing in most towns and with them the outlets for Larkin’s and other bakeries. “The outlets simply are not there,” he said.

The last loaves of bread, barm brack, and buttery buns and batches will leave Larkin’s on March 28.

Family bakery closure cuts deep in Kerry town

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, a former mayor of Kerry, points to the irony of Milltown, as Kerry’s fastest-growing town, losing an outlet such as Larkin’s bakery. Several small businesses have already closed down in the village and outlets are empty, he said.

Milltown is in a ‘triangle’ between Killorglin, Tralee, and Killarney and is developing as a commuter town. It is a dormitory town where people leave for work each day and return at night. It had grown from 203 people in 2006 to 2,000 now and, with a new bypass, is earmarked for thousands more.

This year, 150 houses are to be built in Milltown in private and social agency schemes, and schools are at capacity.

“We need a steering group of all main departments — health, education, and such to provide the services,” said Mr O’Shea.

READ MORE

Mick Clifford Podcast: Eamon Dunphy on the past, present and future

More on this topic

Country living: 15.1km from a 24-hour Garda station in KerryCountry living: 15.1km from a 24-hour Garda station in Kerry

Chris O'Dowd offers Social Spin to the pub in initiative to combat rural isolation Chris O'Dowd offers Social Spin to the pub in initiative to combat rural isolation

Taoiseach accuses Fianna Fáil of 'anti-rural agenda' over smoky coal banTaoiseach accuses Fianna Fáil of 'anti-rural agenda' over smoky coal ban

Colm O'Regan: For the time being at least, I’m less fast, less furious.Colm O'Regan: For the time being at least, I’m less fast, less furious.


TOPIC: Rural Ireland

More in this Section

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

West Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworksWest Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworks

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute


Lifestyle

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting – like first-date butterflies; others are comforting – like ice-cream and Golden Girls reruns.Trend of the Week: Floral free for all

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »