Family and friends gather for Emma Mhic Mhathúna's funeral Mass

The family and friends of CervicalCheck campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna gathered in Co Kerry to pay their final respects at her funeral Mass.

The 37-year-old died on Sunday from cervical cancer.

The funeral cortege with a guard of honour from the local GAA club at the funeral mass for Emma Mhic Mhathúna at Seipeal na Carraige, Baile na nGall, Co Kerry. Picture Dan Linehan

Emma was one of 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after two smear tests she had received failed to pick up signs of the disease

Earlier this year, she received a terminal diagnosis and, in June, she took the HSE and US laboratory Quest diagnostics to court and was awarded €7.5m in damages.

In the days since her death, tributes have poured in. She's been described as a wonderful mother and a tireless campaigner who fought for social justice during times of great personal challenge.

Her funeral Mass took place at Carraig Church in Ballydavid, West Kerry, at 11am.

That is being followed by removal to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

She will be buried alongside her mother, Annette, at Laraghbryan Cemetery in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

This story was updated with a new picture at 11.32am.

Digital Desk