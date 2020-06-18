News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Families win challenge on driver taxback scheme

Families win challenge on driver taxback scheme
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 10:00 PM

The families of two disabled children have won a Supreme Court appeal challenging a refusal to allow them avail of a tax rebate scheme for specially adapted cars.

Ms Justice Iseult O'Malley, on behalf of a five-judge Supreme Court, quashed the refusal of the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal to grant a medical certificate permitting the parents of the two children to avail of a scheme which allows the severely disabled or their guardians Vat and VRT back on the purchase of a specially adapted vehicle or Vat back on the cost of adapting a vehicle.

She granted a declaration that in applying criteria set out in the Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers (Tax Concessions) Regulations 1994, the board of appeal, the minister for finance and the State failed to vindicate their rights under the 1989 Finance Act which allows the minister make such regulations.

The families had challenged the appeal board's original decision in the High Court and lost. They appealed to the Court of Appeal and again lost.

They got permission to bring a further appeal to the Supreme Court which unanimously allowed the appeal yesterday.

The two children involved, from separate families, were two and 17 years of age when the High Court challenges were brought in 2018.

The first, a girl, suffers from a number of conditions which mean she needs specialised equipment to walk or otherwise will require a wheelchair. She also needs specialised toileting equipment and, having outgrown public bathroom facilities she would have to lie down on the toilet floor. The parents need a special vehicle so they can change her in it.

The second, a boy, has a genetic condition and can only walk short distances. He is prone to falling and his parents have been advised by physiotherapists that it is not safe for him to walk outdoors. He uses a wheelchair much of the time.

READ MORE

Hundreds attend vigil for 'absolute gentleman' Detective Garda Colm Horkan

More on this topic

Retired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year periodRetired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year period

5-yr jail term for 'volatile' man who drove getaway car in robbery of elderly woman5-yr jail term for 'volatile' man who drove getaway car in robbery of elderly woman

Former bookkeeper who stole €74,000 given three-year suspended sentenceFormer bookkeeper who stole €74,000 given three-year suspended sentence

Judge: 'Utter joke' that woman released after one month of 18-month sentenceJudge: 'Utter joke' that woman released after one month of 18-month sentence

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Fáilte Ireland secure changes for pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 guidelinesFáilte Ireland secure changes for pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 guidelines

Rapist who encouraged dog to abuse his daughter loses appealRapist who encouraged dog to abuse his daughter loses appeal

Gardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in CorkGardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in Cork

Ireland gets seat on UN Security CouncilIreland gets seat on UN Security Council


Lifestyle

Not only does the representation of Fr Matthew have a line in classic Cork song 'The Boys of Fairhill', it occupies a prominent place in the city's main thoroughfare, and is easily the best-known statue in the city.Statues of Cork: Local heroes and a royal rumpus

Don't call it a comeback? Bob Dylan really has been here for years, but the release of the 79-year-old's first album of original songs in eight years has caused quite a stir.Scene & Heard: Bob Dylan returns, Camille comes to Midsummer

Know. Celebrate. Support.Trend of the Week: Brilliant BIPOC-owned fashion brands you need to know

Ruth O’Connor asks some well-known people to write a love letter to their Dads in time for Father’s Day this Sunday.Love letters to the daddy of all relationships

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »