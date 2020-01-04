Families unite to demand parole change: ‘We have suffered enough’

A woman who survived a vicious knife attack that killed her best friend has called for an exclusion zone to prevent the convicted murderer from returning to Cork.

Sinead O’Leary and the families of other murder victims are calling on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to restrict the movements of killers when they are released. They have also asked for the new Parole Act to be introduced before the general election.

“Exclusion zones need to be put into place,” said Ms O’Leary.

For a murderer to return to where the families and loved ones of their victims are is highly traumatic.

“You’re trying to recover from the events caused by this murderer in the first place and then, a few years down the line, they’re invading your space again, invading your security again. Invading your sense of peace.”

Peter Whelan broke into Nichola Sweeney’s family home in Rochestown, Co Cork, as she was getting ready for a night out with Ms O’Leary, then 19, in April 2002.

Nichola Sweeney

He stabbed Ms O’Leary more than 20 times, breaking a knife in her during the attack, before fatally stabbing 20-year-old Ms Sweeney.

To the horror of Ms O’Leary and the Sweeney family, Whelan has been back in Cork for multiple escorted day releases before he was even due his first parole hearing.

Ms O’Leary and the Sweeney family believe this should never have been sanctioned by the justice minister.

Whelan has served six years of his life sentence for killing Ms Sweeney and 11 of the 15-year consecutive term for attempting to murder Ms O’Leary.

She said she feels abandoned by the State as his parole hearing looms.

“I was the victim of an attempted murder by someone who was not remorseful for that crime and yet they are being allowed come back and visit Cork without me even being told in the first place,” she said.

“I feel very unsafe. I feel abandoned by the State in that sense. There was no care about how this would affect me.

I was the State’s witness in 2002 and I feel, in some manner, disposable.

“At the very least, respect should be given to victims and the families of victims [so they have] the right to peaceful life.

“They deserve to have some respect as human beings. The State is putting all its time and energy and funds into looking after a murderer. Where are our human rights?”

The families of other murder victims have backed the calls for change.

Nicola’s parents, John and Josephine Sweeney, also want to see Whelan banned from returning to Cork.

“There’s a provision there for sex offenders,” said Mr Sweeney. “An exclusion zone is a very small price to pay to have his liberty back. For someone so dangerous to be back, parading themselves around their victims’ hometown, is a major concern.”

Sean Sweeney was just 17 when Nichola was murdered in her bedroom at their family home. He believes that exclusion zones are vital in protecting victims’ families.

“I was absolutely disgusted that he was back [to Cork] already,” said Sean. “It sent shivers down my spine. It’s been my biggest dread since day one.

“We’ve been through enough suffering. Why should we have to go around constantly looking over our shoulders?

“I have a young child of my own called after Nichola. She’s two now but when she grows up, we’ll have to tell her where her name came from and about what happened to her auntie. Her next question will be: ‘Where’s the man who did that?’

“And poor Sinead. She fears that he has unfinished business in his warped mind. This person will reoffend, no doubt. For the safety of the country and the community he should be kept away.”

Sean said he could be forced to move out of Cork if Whelan returns.

“I should not be forced to move away, and that is something we would have to consider if he returned to Cork,” he said.

“I’m not naive, I know he’ll be released, but it’s only fair that he is not allowed to return to the same area.

"Whether he’s out after five or 50 years, there should be an exclusion zone so that he cannot return to Cork.

That’s a humane request and is only fair.

The family of murder victim Amy McCarthy agree that exclusion zones should be in place so the likes of her convicted murderer Adam O’Keeffe cannot return to the area.

Brian O’Leary, father of the late Amy McCarthy, said: “If he does get out I don’t want to see him around the place, I don’t want to see him in Cork.”

Brian O’Leary holds a picture of his daughter Amy

His sister-in-law, Debbie McCarthy, said she also backs the call.

“I definitely support exclusion zones,” she said. “I don’t want him visiting the grave. We could go out one of these days and see him there.”