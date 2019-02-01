Families speak of suicide inquest trauma; New UCC study recommends changes

People bereaved by suicide found aspects of the inquest “inappropriate, insensitive, and traumatic.”

A new study recommends changes, including limiting graphic detail. The study involved interviews with 18 people who had lost a family member to suicide, all in the Cork area, between 2014 and 2016.

The research, by members of the School of Public Health, at University College Cork, and of the National Suicide Research Foundation, referred to the “ripple effect” of suicide in families and communities, and how “many aspects of the procedures after a suicide can be distressing for family members, including the timing and setting of the inquest, the presence of media, insensitive media reporting of the suicide, and the perceived invasion of privacy”.

“A number of participants found aspects of the inquest process to be inappropriate, insensitive and traumatic,” it said, adding that some interviewees were “extremely apprehensive about the process and dreaded the inquest for some time before it occurred”.

Time since bereavement for those interviewed ranged from 15 to 38 months and the sample comprised 11 women and seven men. Participants were partners, parents, offspring, or siblings of the deceased. Four main themes emerged:

The inquest as “fearfully unknown”, driven by a lack of information about it and its processes and this caused apprehension.

“Structural processes of the inquest”, such as its timing and graphic evidence about the circumstances of the death.

“Enduring public and private pain to obtain answers”, based on public nature of the inquest. Many felt it should be private.

“Gaining answers and making sense”, where some participants achieved clarity and a sense of closure.

One interviewee said: “I was very nervous ... it’s like you’re going to be on trial.”

Another said: “I remember being very traumatised, because I had to go up to the witness box.”

According to the study:

Some family members found it ‘very shocking’ and ‘extremely stressful’ that they had to listen to graphic evidence, regarding the circumstances of their loved-one’s death, but also the circumstances of other cases.

One interviewee said: “…I had to sit in the room and listen to about three or four other people and their stories, and before mine had even started I was in tears, only listening to other people ...”

According to the study: “One of the primary motivating factors for not wanting other families present was to preserve the intimate details of their loved-one and the circumstances surrounding the death. Other participants voiced shame that private aspects of their loved-one’s life were laid bare for strangers to hear.”

Specifically, some felt it was “very traumatic” to watch and listen to other families as they were “hysterical” listening to the details of their loved one’s death.

There were positive aspects to the process and some said that the inquest offered “final closure” and a better understanding of what had occurred.

One family said they welcomed “the ambiguity of the open verdict, as they did not want the stigma of a suicide verdict”.

The report concluded with key recommendations, including a pre-inquest briefing session with family members, outlining the elements of the inquest and also restricting graphic evidence.