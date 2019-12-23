Families ‘retraumatised’ by failings in homicide probes

Families of homicide victims are “retraumatised” by failings identified in a review of homicide investigations, a support group has said.

Advocates for Victims of Homicide (AdVIC) described findings of an internal Garda review as “disappointing”, and said they do not reflect the “high standards” people expect from the gardaí.

Last week, the Policing Authority published details of the review and its own assessment of the report submitted by the Garda Homicide Investigation Review Team under Chief Superintendenerintendent Brian Sutton.

The review reclassified of 12 of the 41 cases as homicides and found at least one “investigative issue” in 28 (70%) of the 41 cases. The issues included failure to take witness statements, to secure evidence, and to complete house-to-house inquiries.

The report said the outcome of investigations were not compromised in any cases — a finding accepted by the authority, which praised the thoroughness and frankness of the review.

The authority expressed concern that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was not in a position to determine if all 41 investigations complied with obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

The review made 21 recommendations, all backed by the authority.

Joan Deane, vice-chair of AdVIC, said: “While we are very appreciative of the work that An Garda Síochána does, these findings are disappointing as they do not reflect the high standards that everyone expects from the gardaí.

“After experiencing the loss of a loved one, justice is the main focus for families and we would expect the gardaí to leave no stone uncovered. The report findings are causing unnecessary worry to families and friends of homicide victims, some of whom will be retraumatised by hearing of the findings and wondering whether these type of failings occurred during the investigation of their loved one’s death.

“Thankfully as far as we are aware from the report, these failings did not affect the outcome of the investigations reviewed and the Garda commissioner has committed to adopting the recommendations of [the review].”

She urged speedy implementation: “Of the 21 recommendations, we note that only half will be adopted by February next year, and would urge the Government, An Garda Síochána and other relevant bodies to ensure that the remaining recommendations are prioritised and enough resources are put in place to ensure that they can be implemented as soon as possible.”

advic.ie; 1800 852000.