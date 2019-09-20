News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Families moving back into their homes after Dublin flats fire

The fire broke out in the electrics house. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 03:23 PM

19 families are moving into their homes in Queen Street in Dublin after a fire earlier this month.

The families were initially told it will take anything from two to six weeks to refurbish the flats leaving the families with nowhere to go.

Up to 150 residents in the Marmion Court Flats on Blackhall Street were just minutes away from a serious explosion after a fire broke out in an electrics house close to the gas storage unit which feeds all of the flats.

The fire broke out at 9am on Saturday in Marmion Court Flats, Blackhall Street, close to the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin.

The residents living in the three blocks were evacuated within minutes of the fire.

Units from Dublin Fire Brigade were on the scene within minutes ensuring that everyone was evacuated safely from the 50-year-old blocks.

Cllr Christy Burke says there has been a massive effort by the city council and all the relevant agencies to help get everyone back into the flat complex as quickly as possible.

He says the majority of the 19 families will move in this afternoon.

"It's great to hear that they're back in their homes," said Mr Burke.

"They have been in hotels and B&Bs but there's nothing like home.

"Everybody now is concentrating on the regeneration of the flat complex and the years to come."

- additional reporting by Sarah Slater


