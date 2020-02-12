News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Falls from less than two metres most common cause of injury - report

Falls from less than two metres most common cause of injury - report
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Falls from less than two metres are the most common cause of an injury that can result in prolonged disability or death, it has emerged.

Such injuries account for 58% of all major trauma in Ireland — and more than three-quarters (78%) occur in the home.

The Major Trauma Audit National Report from the National Office of Clinical Audit shows that low falls continue to be the most frequent cause of severe injury.

Dr Conor Deasy, clinical lead for major trauma audit, on the report, said fall injuries were the most common and preventable cause of major trauma in Ireland.

“Our audit shows that when it comes to major trauma, walking in the front door of your home can be more dangerous than walking out of your front door — the majority of injuries are being caused by falls at home.”

Dr Deasy said the best system of care is described in a report published by the Department of Health in 2018.

The Trauma System for Ireland Report addresses all elements of trauma care, including prevention, pre-hospital care, acute hospital care, rehabilitation, and supported discharge.

Inclusive trauma systems in similar jurisdictions to Ireland have been found to significantly reduce the number of deaths and disabilities caused by major trauma.

Dr Deasy said they looked forward to the “imminent implementation” of the report.

The audit shows that 20% of patients needed to be transferred to another hospital because their care needs could not be met by the initial receiving hospital.

There were 273 patients who needed a CT brain scan and 48% received it within an hour, a 7% improvement on 2017.

Head injuries accounted for almost one in five (18%) of all major trauma injuries.

The report, launched at the National Office of Clinical Audit’s annual conference, shows 46% of major trauma is sustained in patients over the age of 65.

The older patients who have more complex medical needs do not receive the same level of response as younger patients with the same severity of injury and have considerably worse outcomes.

Only 59% of major trauma patients were discharged directly home following their hospital admission.

The highest proportion of deaths (59%) continues to be due to falls of less than two metres and the highest proportion of deaths occurred in patients aged 75 years and over.

The overall percentage of major trauma patients received by a trauma team at the first receiving hospital remains low, at 8%.

Just 9% of major trauma patients were recorded as having been reviewed by a consultant within 30 minutes of arrival at the emergency department.

Men are more likely than women to sustain a major trauma injury and the highest proportion of deaths (63%) continues to occur in males.

There were 87,768 hospital bed days occupied by major trauma patients in 2018, compared to 82,930 in 2017.

The audit presents data from 5,429 patients across 26 trauma receiving hospitals.

The National Office of Clinical Audit, established in 2012, is funded by the HSE’s quality-improvement team, governed by an independent voluntary board and supported by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

More on this topic

How to get an ‘ab crack’ like Emily RatajkowskiHow to get an ‘ab crack’ like Emily Ratajkowski

'An appalling scenario': Over 4,600 children overdue assessment for disability diagnosis'An appalling scenario': Over 4,600 children overdue assessment for disability diagnosis

Cruise ship rejected by four nations runs out of optionsCruise ship rejected by four nations runs out of options

CPR: Get to the heart of the matterCPR: Get to the heart of the matter


HealthInjuriesTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in IrelandCheck your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

Sturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and StormontSturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and Stormont

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in WaterfordWoman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford

Woman killed when hit by reversing truck named as well-known shop assistant Woman killed when hit by reversing truck named as well-known shop assistant


Lifestyle

As we look forward to Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating romance of the fairytale kind.Inside the proposals of couples who met, fell in love and lived happily ever after

Its healing properties have convinced Fiann Ó Nualláin it’s time to start sowing this crop againSelling points of celery seed and its medicinal properties

To make a bold statement, the beauty industry takes the widest pivots the fastest, and it seems that skincare specifically is taking a sharp turn from being about taking away to giving back to the skin.The Skin Nerd: Selecting super soothers in skincare makes sense

A diagnosis with Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped Herbie Brennan from continuing to add to his impressive roster of best-selling books, says Ed Power.Parkinson's not stopping author from adding to collection of best-selling books

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »