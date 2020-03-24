Falling number of contacts for positive Covid-19 cases 'encouraging', says Health chief

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan has said that the fall in the number of contacts for positive Covid-19 cases is "encouraging".

It comes as a seventh person died of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in Ireland, while 204 new cases of the illness have now been reported here.

The latest individual to lose their life is a male patient in the east of the country, who had an underlying health condition.

At the latest briefing held by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in Dublin, Dr Holohan acknowledged that the numbers seen to date, while large, are not close to the worst case modelling scenario his own Department had suggested as recently as last week but said that the scenario involves “a very young model”.

“Obviously it’s good to see fewer cases, but the encouraging one for me is the 20 contacts dropping to five (the number of contacts being made by those diagnosed with the illness). We want to see that maintained and even reduced further, as we think that will reduce the reproductive number of the virus and thus the likelihood of transmission,” he said.

He added that the next week is crucial, given it will mark 14 days since the nationwide restrictions were first introduced, or the known maximum length of Covid-19’s incubation period.

“If we’re going to see an effect it may be in the course of the next week to two weeks,” he added.

There are now 1,329 confirmed case of the illness in Ireland. The news comes in the wake of radical new restrictions being placed on citizens by the Government in a bid to quell the spread of the disease.

Dr Holohan said that the official definition for the disease in an Irish context had been changed.

The new wording, adopted from the World Health Organization’s own definition, sees the symptoms of the disease now being ring-fenced as a fever together with at least one other sign of respiratory problems such as a cough or shortness of breath.

The change has been instigated in order to reduce the number of people who almost certainly don’t have the illness from presenting for a test, Dr Holohan said, due to the extremely high numbers of people who have asked for a test in the past ten days - a daily rate of 20,000.

Over the last 10 days, something of the order of about 20,000 or so people today have sought testing. “If we were to test that amount we would become by a considerable distance the number one country in the world for testing,” Dr Holohan said.

What that says to us is that a lot of people coming forward are people who are not appropriate for testing, and we need to think about focusing our case definition to identify people with high probability of having this particular infection.

Some 17,992 tests have now been carried out in the Republic, with the current daily rate for such testing standing at roughly 2,050, according to Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

In the coming weeks, that figure is expected to ramp up enormously to between 15,000 and 16,000 tests per day, Dr de Gascun said.

Just over a quarter of confirmed cases, 247 as at midnight on Sunday, in Ireland involve healthcare workers.

A coronavirus testing centre in Dublin today. Pic: Collins

Meanwhile, 36 of the 277 cases hospitalised have required treatment in an intensive care unit.

The assembled team would not be drawn as to whether or not any of the seven fatalities to date had involved healthcare workers.

Asked whether or not the current backlog in tests, which stood at 40,000 on Sunday and has seen some people waiting up to 10 days to be tested, would see people recovering from their symptoms and thus rendering any test moot, Dr de Gascun, chief clinical officer with the HSE, said it is a difficult question to answer and is dependent upon the individual under examination.

