Fall in number of students applying for J1 visas

Fewer than 4,000 students took part in the J1 Visa programme to the US last year.

Figures show there has been a steady decline in people applying for the visa since 2013.

Information released to Fianna Fáil's Seán Haughey show in 2013 there were 8,167 students taking part in the programme compared to 3,392 last year.

The party's spokesperson on Foreign Affairs believes the government should be encouraging people to use J1 visas, as he says it is beneficial for US-Ireland relations.

"The J1 Visa Programme has been a rite of passage for thousands of students over the years and I believe that the Government should actively work to promote the Programme," Mr Haughey said.

It’s an intrinsic part of US-Ireland relations and it’s imperative that we maintain the mutually beneficial relationship between Ireland and the United States.

"Therefore, I would like to see the Government put in place a plan to address the decline in numbers and ensure that the J1 remains desirable for students"