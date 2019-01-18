NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fall in number of patients waiting more than 12 hours at A&E in Northern Ireland

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 05:50 PM

Excessive waits in emergency departments in Northern Ireland have decreased this winter despite more people attending for treatment, figures indicate.

The number of patients waiting over 12 hours for discharge, treatment or admission over Christmas and New Year fell by 22% on 12 months ago – from 2,865 to 2,216.

That fall, recorded between December 24 and January 15, came in a period when there was an 8% rise in the number of adults and children attending accident and emergency – 41,960 compared to 38,760 a year earlier.

The statistics were released as the Department of Health announced an extra £3 million (€3.4 million) in funding to cope with further pressures anticipated during the rest of winter.

The money will be focused on a number of key areas including recruitment of staff for domiciliary care; care package provision for older people with dementia, and procurement of disability and community care equipment.

The department has already allocated £11 million (€12.5 million) to Health and Social Care trusts to help deal with pressures this winter.

We are sorry that too many patients continue to experience long waits

The rise in attendances has been attributed to the increasing number of older people with multiple health problems – often requiring longer in-patient stays and more complex community care packages when they are discharged. The department said mitigation measures put in place by health trusts to cope with the winter months had proved beneficial.

Tribute was also paid to the “commitment and professionalism” of staff.

Department of Health Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said: “We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to staff for working through these pressures.

“We are sorry that too many patients continue to experience long waits. All feasible steps to ease the pressures are being taken.”

The figures also showed:

– The number of adults discharged from hospital increased by 9% this year – 8,864 compared to 8,147.

– Six out of 10 patients were admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours – 25,579 people compared to 21,942 last year.

– The average wait to be admitted to a hospital bed was eight hours and 42 minutes.

– The total average to be seen, treated, and either discharged, admitted or transferred was four hours and 37 minutes.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

A&EhealthHospitalNorthern Ireland

Related Articles

84,000 children and teenagers awaiting dental assessment or treatment, new figures

5 signs you need to quit caffeine

What to do if someone you’re with is having an asthma attack

Readers' Blog: We have to do more to challenge smoking

More in this Section

Footballer Jay Donnelly’s appeal against indecent image sentence adjourned

'Excruciatingly embarrassing' Garda Commissioner press conference was too long, says former Garda

'Take a day off work or school' to see total eclipse of the Moon, says Astronomy Ireland founder

Standards body to bring in new wiring rules for electricians by end of year


Lifestyle

A strange stripe of super-star with daringly uncommercial music

From the Eiffel Tower to the Berlin Wall: The anniversaries to travel for in 2019

New direct flights from Cork to Dubrovnik start this year - here’s what to see and do in the city

The hottest holiday deals for the summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »