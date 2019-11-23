News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Fake news' warping perception of reality - Brendan Howlin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are the symptoms of deep-rooted problems for democracy.

Addressing Labour Youth in Waterford last night, the party leader said no one person is to blame, but we can never take democracy for granted.

Deputy Howlin added that 'fake news' and toxic anti-migrant lies are now 'getting to' people in Ireland and warping their perception of reality.

"Even in countries that we assumed were very advanced in terms of embedded democracy like the United Kingdom and the United States, with social media, with popular rhetoric, truth has been devalued and now everything is valid," he said.

"There is no objective reality, no objective fact, and that can't be acceptable."

