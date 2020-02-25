Fake money warning after €430,000 of notes seized

Some €430,000 of fraudulent banknotes have been seized by Revenue officers.

Because of an increase in the number of seizures of fraudulent money in mail centres, gardaí and Revenue are warning the public to be vigilant.

These notes are often marked as “movie money” or “prop money” and they strongly resemble genuine euro notes. However, they do not contain the security features of legitimate notes.

In recent seizures, Revenue officers have collected notes in varying denominations representing €430,895.

The use of fraudulent currency to purchase goods or services is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001 and carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years.

Gardaí have issued a warning to businesses and members of the public to be aware that such notes are in circulation.

Business owners should ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes, they said.

These fraudulent notes should not be accepted as legal tender and any incidents of people trying to pay with prop money should be reported to gardaí immediately, said a Garda spokesman.

Detective Supt Michael Cryan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said: “People need to be aware that such notes exist and at busy times, especially late at night, they need to exercise a little care and attention. These notes are easily identifiable, if precautionary checks are made.

“Also, people who try to tender such notes as real face prosecution, a possible prison sentence, and a conviction, which is for life. Such convictions have serious ramifications if one wanted to travel, to work in certain sectors, and it can affect their credit rating.”