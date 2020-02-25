News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fake money warning after €430,000 of notes seized

Fake money warning after €430,000 of notes seized
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Some €430,000 of fraudulent banknotes have been seized by Revenue officers.

Because of an increase in the number of seizures of fraudulent money in mail centres, gardaí and Revenue are warning the public to be vigilant.

These notes are often marked as “movie money” or “prop money” and they strongly resemble genuine euro notes. However, they do not contain the security features of legitimate notes.

In recent seizures, Revenue officers have collected notes in varying denominations representing €430,895.

The use of fraudulent currency to purchase goods or services is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001 and carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years.

Gardaí have issued a warning to businesses and members of the public to be aware that such notes are in circulation.

Business owners should ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes, they said.

These fraudulent notes should not be accepted as legal tender and any incidents of people trying to pay with prop money should be reported to gardaí immediately, said a Garda spokesman.

Detective Supt Michael Cryan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said: “People need to be aware that such notes exist and at busy times, especially late at night, they need to exercise a little care and attention. These notes are easily identifiable, if precautionary checks are made.

“Also, people who try to tender such notes as real face prosecution, a possible prison sentence, and a conviction, which is for life. Such convictions have serious ramifications if one wanted to travel, to work in certain sectors, and it can affect their credit rating.”

READ MORE

Motorcyclist, 32, dies following collision with car

More on this topic

Motorcyclist, 32, dies following collision with carMotorcyclist, 32, dies following collision with car

Man due in court in connection with shots being fired at gardaí in DonegalMan due in court in connection with shots being fired at gardaí in Donegal

Man arrested as two guns seized in Dublin raidMan arrested as two guns seized in Dublin raid

Commissioner to investigate claims Cork’s sex crimes unit is no longer functioningCommissioner to investigate claims Cork’s sex crimes unit is no longer functioning


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'


Lifestyle

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new. In fact, on the dating apps I signed up to, I’ve had an overwhelming number of replies — but only from sexually enthusiastic younger men.Sex File: Dating a younger man is socially acceptable

Their paths first crossed in the classroom 13 years ago for childhood sweethearts Emma Murphy and Kevin Leahy.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

“This podcast features something never previously heard — anywhere, from anyone — the confession tape of an Irish serial killer.'Podcast Corner: Chilling story of an Irish serial killer

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »