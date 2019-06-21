'Fair' and 'doable' Leaving Cert papers as some students sit final exams

The Leaving Cert exams have come to an end for another cohort of students across the country as the Economics, Agricultural Economics, Religious Education and Applied Mathematics exams took place.

This morning students sitting the Economics papers faced questions on consumer behaviour, the Irish Government 'Debt to GDP' rate and the shadow economy.

Agricultural Economics students were quizzed on Irish family farm income and immigration in rural areas, as well as labour on Irish farms.

The Religious Education exam was composed of a “very nice” paper, according to the Association of Secondary School Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) representative Sinead Moore.

“The students I spoke to were really positive. They felt it was very doable,” Ms Moore said.

The first question on the higher level paper asked students to imagine the Sophists of Ancient Greece were advertising courses in philosophy.

“This asked students to examine the relevance of philosophy today," Ms Moore said.

Another question on the higher level paper asked students to explain the ‘greening’ of religion and the factors that have played a part in this, while another question asked students to profile how care for the environment is being promoted by another religious group.

Its really good to see students asked such topical questions.

Ordinary level students were asked to describe one example of how people asking questions about 'suffering in life' can be seen in today’s art, music, literature or youth culture.

Students were also asked to imagine Plato giving advice to young people today about the meaning of life.

“Students would have had plenty to draw on to answer that," Ms Moore added.

Teachers' Union of Ireland representative Stephen O'Hara agreed that this year's exam was "fair and balanced but with a few tricky questions".

“Overall, there was enough choice on each paper so students who prepared had the best chance.”

ASTI rep Tony McGennis said that, while elements of the Applied Maths exam would have come as "a surprise" to some students who were sitting it, others such as a practical example using transport between Maynooth and Leixlip would have been "very welcome".