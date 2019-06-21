News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Fair' and 'doable' Leaving Cert papers as some students sit final exams

Evan Forde, Sineád Kennedy and Ronan Mitchell finished their leaving Cert Economics exam and their final exam at St. Brigid's College, Co Galway. Picture: Hany Marzouk
By Jess Casey
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 06:28 PM

The Leaving Cert exams have come to an end for another cohort of students across the country as the Economics, Agricultural Economics, Religious Education and Applied Mathematics exams took place.

This morning students sitting the Economics papers faced questions on consumer behaviour, the Irish Government 'Debt to GDP' rate and the shadow economy.

Agricultural Economics students were quizzed on Irish family farm income and immigration in rural areas, as well as labour on Irish farms.

The Religious Education exam was composed of a “very nice” paper, according to the Association of Secondary School Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) representative Sinead Moore.

READ MORE

'I had panic disorders and depression' - Increase in psychological or mental health difficulties among young people

“The students I spoke to were really positive. They felt it was very doable,” Ms Moore said.

The first question on the higher level paper asked students to imagine the Sophists of Ancient Greece were advertising courses in philosophy.

“This asked students to examine the relevance of philosophy today," Ms Moore said.

Another question on the higher level paper asked students to explain the ‘greening’ of religion and the factors that have played a part in this, while another question asked students to profile how care for the environment is being promoted by another religious group.

Its really good to see students asked such topical questions.

Ordinary level students were asked to describe one example of how people asking questions about 'suffering in life' can be seen in today’s art, music, literature or youth culture.

Students were also asked to imagine Plato giving advice to young people today about the meaning of life.

“Students would have had plenty to draw on to answer that," Ms Moore added.

Teachers' Union of Ireland representative Stephen O'Hara agreed that this year's exam was "fair and balanced but with a few tricky questions".

“Overall, there was enough choice on each paper so students who prepared had the best chance.”

ASTI rep Tony McGennis said that, while elements of the Applied Maths exam would have come as "a surprise" to some students who were sitting it, others such as a practical example using transport between Maynooth and Leixlip would have been "very welcome".

READ MORE

Widow, 91, unable to leave home after neighbours put up concrete barrier, court told

More on this topic

Frustration among Leaving Cert students over audio quality of listening exam

Agricultural paper proves to be ‘challenging and topical’

Listening comprehension proved difficult for some Leaving Cert German students

'No big surprises' in Leaving Cert business and art papers

TOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

Taoiseach pushing to get ‘influential’ Irish EU role

Government urged to investigate Troubles’ killings in Ireland

Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

Two senior prison staff face fraud investigations


Lifestyle

Seven common concealer mistakes and how to avoid them

Tried and tested: Waterproof mascaras, facial SPFs and serums

Theatre for One: Intimate one-on-one theatre is an enjoyable new experience

Wish List: Your top buys for indoors and outdoors this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »