News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Fáilte Ireland secure changes for pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 guidelines

Fáilte Ireland secure changes for pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 guidelines
Businesses will be allowed to have one-metre distance between customers where two-metres is not possible and they will now be required to collect the contact information of just the party lead.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 10:08 PM

Fáilte Ireland has published the guidelines for the hospitality industry after a meeting with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) tonight.

The agency advocated on behalf of the industry for the changes to the proposals around social distancing and the length of time customers could spend in establishments from June 29.

Originally, seating time was to be up to 90 minutes, but Fáilte Ireland has succeeded in getting that changed to 105 minutes with another 15 minutes between bookings, bringing it up to two hours in total. 

The 15 minutes has been added to allow for adequate cleaning and to ensure customers leave and enter without mixing.

Businesses will be allowed to have one-metre distance between customers where two-metres is not possible and they will now be required to collect the contact information of just the party lead.

Previously, health officials' guidance stated this should be collected for the full group.

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland said: “These guidelines are intended to provide clarity to businesses so that they can reopen safely on June 29th. 

"I would like to thank my team and officials from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport who have been working tirelessly on ensuring these guidelines are practical while adhering to public health advice.” 

READ MORE

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

More on this topic

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

RAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatmentRAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatment

At risk groups in Ireland testing positive for Covid-19 almost triple rate of general publicAt risk groups in Ireland testing positive for Covid-19 almost triple rate of general public

Sharon Donnery: Resilience of Ireland's financial system is not 'limitless'Sharon Donnery: Resilience of Ireland's financial system is not 'limitless'

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up