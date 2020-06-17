Fáilte Ireland secure changes for pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 guidelines

Fáilte Ireland has published the guidelines for the hospitality industry after a meeting with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) tonight.

The agency advocated on behalf of the industry for the changes to the proposals around social distancing and the length of time customers could spend in establishments from June 29.

Originally, seating time was to be up to 90 minutes, but Fáilte Ireland has succeeded in getting that changed to 105 minutes with another 15 minutes between bookings, bringing it up to two hours in total.

The 15 minutes has been added to allow for adequate cleaning and to ensure customers leave and enter without mixing.

Businesses will be allowed to have one-metre distance between customers where two-metres is not possible and they will now be required to collect the contact information of just the party lead.

Previously, health officials' guidance stated this should be collected for the full group.

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland said: “These guidelines are intended to provide clarity to businesses so that they can reopen safely on June 29th.

"I would like to thank my team and officials from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport who have been working tirelessly on ensuring these guidelines are practical while adhering to public health advice.”