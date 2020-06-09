Fáilte Ireland reports public hesitant to book 'staycation' in Ireland

Some people are hesitant to book a staycation according to research by Fáilte Ireland.

It has issued guidelines to hotels, restaurants and attractions on how to prepare to reopen from June 29.

Fáilte Ireland says the elderly and people who are worried about the financial impact of the coronavirus are reluctant to book a break in July.

Chief Executive Officer of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says the hotel experience will be somewhat different for the public.

He says: "If they walk into a hotel, they will notice things like the further spacing of furniture in the reception area and the common areas.

"The furniture will be spaced to facilitate physical and social distancing.

"Breakfast buffets and things like that. The way buffets are managed will need to change very significantly."