News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Fáilte Ireland reports public hesitant to book 'staycation' in Ireland

Fáilte Ireland reports public hesitant to book 'staycation' in Ireland
Fáilte Ireland says the elderly and people who are worried about the financial impact of the coronavirus are reluctant to book a break in July.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:29 PM

Some people are hesitant to book a staycation according to research by Fáilte Ireland.

It has issued guidelines to hotels, restaurants and attractions on how to prepare to reopen from June 29.

Fáilte Ireland says the elderly and people who are worried about the financial impact of the coronavirus are reluctant to book a break in July.

Chief Executive Officer of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says the hotel experience will be somewhat different for the public.

He says: "If they walk into a hotel, they will notice things like the further spacing of furniture in the reception area and the common areas.

"The furniture will be spaced to facilitate physical and social distancing.

"Breakfast buffets and things like that. The way buffets are managed will need to change very significantly."

READ MORE

HSE secure orders against Cork IT worker who sent HSE databases to Wikileaks

More on this topic

Limerick face mask company adds over 100 to workforceLimerick face mask company adds over 100 to workforce

Vulnerable will be ‘hardest hit again’ by Covid-19 economic fallout – UCC studyVulnerable will be ‘hardest hit again’ by Covid-19 economic fallout – UCC study

Stormont raises concerns of playing 'catch up' with government over coronavirus regulation changesStormont raises concerns of playing 'catch up' with government over coronavirus regulation changes

Scientists warn of sharp rise in antibiotic resistanceScientists warn of sharp rise in antibiotic resistance


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up