Fáilte Ireland rejects concerns around hotel 'oversupply' in Cork City

The new Maldron Hotel on South Mall.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, October 04, 2019 - 03:48 PM

Fáilte Ireland has downplayed concerns that Cork city is facing an over-saturation of hotels and tourist accommodation.

The comments came in response to the submission of a planning application to build a 183-bed hotel and three office buildings on the site of the former Moore's Hotel on Morrison's Island.

In its proposal, Dublin-based Greenleaf Group has applied to conserve, modify and restore three protected structures at numbers 11, 12 and 13 Morrison's Quay to include three new office buildings.

Around this, they will build a new four to six-storey office and hotel development with 183 beds.

Greenleaf Group is currently developing a 97-bed hotel and mixed-use building at 41-46 South Great George's Street in Dublin 2, which also includes elements of architectural conservation.

It marks the latest chapter in the history of Moore's Hotel which has three 19th century facades and has been in poor condition for some time. It ceased trading more than 15 years ago and was temporarily used by the Cork School of Music when it was replacing its Union Quay music school in the mid-2000s.

In 2016, debris fell from the building, nearly hitting a pedestrian. Shortly thereafter, the building was added to the city's derelict sites register before it was sold for a reported €7 million early this year.

Moore's Hotel
Moore's Hotel

If approved, the Moore's Hotel development will be the latest in a series of new additions to Cork's tourist accommodation sector.

Late last year, the Maldron Hotel on South Mall opened its doors.

Also on the South Mall, there are plans for a boutique hotel in the former National Irish Bank building. Around the corner on Parnell Place, Tetrarch Capital has planned a 165-bed hotel.

In the city quays, the Dean Hotel will open on Horgan's Quay early next year, while there are also planning approvals to add new rooms to the Metropole Hotel and build a new boutique hotel called 'The M' next door.

The developers of a 34-storey skyscraper hotel on Custom House Quay have been asked to provide further information on their plans for the site, but they have previously reported interest in the location from major international operators.

There are also plans for the Windsor Inn on MacCurtain Street and the former government building on Sullivan's Quay, while the proposed redeveloped of Wilton Shopping Centre also includes a hotel.

A spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland said that "there is no evidence to suggest that there is an oversupply of hotel stock in Cork city."

The city currently has 78 hotels, a total of 4,732 rooms and 11,680-bed spaces, according to Fáilte Ireland.

TOPIC: Tourism

