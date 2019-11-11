News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fáilte Ireland launches 2020 plan to support tourism as numbers dip

Fáilte Ireland launches 2020 plan to support tourism as numbers dip
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 09:39 AM

Domestic tourism levels are projected to be down slightly this year compared to 2018.

The number of overseas visitors to Ireland for 2019 is likely to remain the same as last year.

Fáilte Ireland is today announcing its action plan for 2020 to address what is being described as a loss of momentum in the industry.

CEO Paul Kelly said their plans included opening 25 new and improved visitor attractions next year.

"We're going to be opening capital projects worth about €12m (and) launching a domestic and Northern Ireland marketing campiagn and upweighting our investment to about €6m next year," he said.

He added the focus of Fáilte Ireland is to sustain the industry region by region, through a number of key initiatives including improving the visitor experiences all around the country.

Training and mentoring programmes will also be provided for those who are working in the tourism sector.

"We're going to support the industry and help them face the challenges they have to face (including Brexit)," he said.

READ MORE

Years of roadworks on horizon for M11 users, as third lane proposed


More in this Section

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over AtlanticJet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »