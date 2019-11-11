Fáilte Ireland launches 2020 plan to support tourism as numbers dip

Domestic tourism levels are projected to be down slightly this year compared to 2018.

The number of overseas visitors to Ireland for 2019 is likely to remain the same as last year.

Fáilte Ireland is today announcing its action plan for 2020 to address what is being described as a loss of momentum in the industry.

CEO Paul Kelly said their plans included opening 25 new and improved visitor attractions next year.

"We're going to be opening capital projects worth about €12m (and) launching a domestic and Northern Ireland marketing campiagn and upweighting our investment to about €6m next year," he said.

He added the focus of Fáilte Ireland is to sustain the industry region by region, through a number of key initiatives including improving the visitor experiences all around the country.

Training and mentoring programmes will also be provided for those who are working in the tourism sector.

"We're going to support the industry and help them face the challenges they have to face (including Brexit)," he said.