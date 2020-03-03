'Failed' laws put sex workers in danger, alliance claims at website relaunch

Violence against sex workers has increased by 92% since 2017, according to Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI).

The Alliance is renewing its call for laws surrounding the industry to be reformed.

Sex workers say they have less trust in gardaí than ever before due to legislation which was introduced in 2017.

Those who work in the area say they are being penalised if they work together so they do not feel safe reporting attacks.

The SWAI is marking its 10th anniversary in operation today and its communications manager, Linda Kavanagh, said policies need to change.

Ms Kavanagh said: "We can't say that the law has kept sex workers safe.

In fact, it has done completely the opposite. We feel it's a failed experiment.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland has relaunched its website today to provide information about rights, support, and money management.

Linda said consenting adults should be free to make their own decisions.

She said: "We want to work with the Gardaí to ensure that everyone is safe. The way that the law is structured at the moment, means we can't."

The 2017 Sexual Offences act is set to be reviewed later this year.