FAI to honour Meath teenager Mikey Leddy ahead of EURO 2020 qualifier

The heartbroken family of the Meath teenager who died tragically after a fall in Lanzarote have said they are "forever grateful" for the outpouring of tributes to their son.

The family of 15-year-old Mikey Leddy have expressed their gratitude to everyone, ahead of a balloon-releasing ceremony in Navan tonight in his memory.

They have also appealed to underage teenagers at the event not to consume any alcohol.

In a post shared with the Navan South - Communities Unite group on social media, it said: "In light of the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy, his family would like to express their gratitude to everyone (young and old) in Navan and beyond who have shared their grief recently.

"The family are aware of tonight's planned gathering in the people's park and would ask that all present please respect the local residents and that no alcohol be consumed by underage teenagers.

"They are forever grateful that so many thought so fondly of Mikey, and it has helped them immensely to cope at such a difficult time."

The balloon releasing ceremony is to take place in the public park in Johnstown, outside Navan at 9pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the FAI and the Republic of Ireland team have confirmed that they will honour Mikey before the EURO 2020 qualifier against Switzerland at Aviva Stadium next month with a minute's applause.

The tribute will take place for the soccer-mad teenager before the Group D game on September 5.

Mikey played with Johnstown FC, Drogheda United and Parkvilla and also represented the North Eastern Counties Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League in the Kennedy Cup tournament in 2018

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said: “I was shocked when I heard the news of Mikey’s death and wish to send my condolences and that of everybody involved with the Irish team and the FAI to Mikey’s family at this sad time.

“We recently visited Meath for the Festival of Football and I am sure this tragedy has touched everyone involved with Johnstown FC and with football in the county.

"We will be proud to pay tribute to Mikey’s memory before the Switzerland game.”

Mikey's friends were trying to trend #Minute4Mikey across social media earlier in the hope of getting remembered at a major sporting event.

Mikey lost his short battle for life in a Spanish hospital last Tuesday, while on holidays with his parents Damien and Aisling in Puerto del Carmen.

Manchester United fan, 15yr Old Mikey Leddy sadly passed away on Sunday, could we get him a minutes silence on the 15th minute of the Chelsea game ? Can all my followers please copy paste & post these pics on their timelines with the hashtag #minute4mikey Thank you all 🙏🏼🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dIAMjRm3YB— Patrick (Pa) Ward (@Pa_Ward1) August 7, 2019

Local reports said friends of the youngster told police probing the incident that he injured his head on the ground after falling up to 15 feet.

Tributes poured in from all soccer clubs and GAA clubs across the county, including the Navan O'Mahony's where he played.