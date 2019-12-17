News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

FAI pull out of an appearance before TDs and Senators as 'very important questions' remain

FAI pull out of an appearance before TDs and Senators as 'very important questions' remain
Following a meeting with Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD, and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, at Dáil Éireann last night are, from left, FAI board member Joseph O'Brien, FAI board member Martin Heraghty, FAI board member Richard Shakespeare, FAI board member David Moran, FAI lead executive Paul Cooke, and FAI board member John Finnegan. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 03:54 PM

The FAI has pulled out of an appearance before TDs and Senators tomorrow to discuss its governance and financial issues.

Six members of the board met Minister Shane Ross for an hour and a half last night and described the talks as "constructive".

Representatives were invited to appear before the Oireachtas Sport Committee tomorrow - but chair Fergus O'Dowd says he's "disappointed" they won't be able to attend.

He says a number of "very important questions" regarding the future of Irish football need to be addressed as soon as possible.

Minister Ross also said today that Government funding will not be restored any time soon.

He said: "We've been told by COSI that it would be a very bad idea, but we have also decided ourselves that they haven't complied with Corporate governance.

"They haven't reformed properly yet, they've still got at least one person who was on the old board on this board, they haven't appointed any independent directors, they haven't appointed an independent Chief Executive Officer.

"On top of that, they've got an enormous debt and I think restoring funding at this stage would be quite absurd."

READ MORE

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

More on this topic

'Restoring funding at this stage would be quite absurd' - Minister denies FAI bailout request'Restoring funding at this stage would be quite absurd' - Minister denies FAI bailout request

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

Shane Ross: FAI sought €10m bailoutShane Ross: FAI sought €10m bailout

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers


TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds


Lifestyle

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

YOU know the way the EU is planning to stop the clocks going back and forward for daylight savings time in 2021? They need to take a look at moving Christmas as well. December 25 is way too late, at least in Ireland. They need to move it back to December 12, if my kids are anything to go by.Learner dad: We're on our fourth box of roses as I write, with my belly almost obscuring the keyboard

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »