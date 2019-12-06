FAI paid €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney, accounts show

- with reporting from Vivienne Clarke

The FAI's 2018 accounts have shown the governance body paid a €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney.

The new figures have also revealed that the FAI's net current liabilities stand at just more than €55m.

Mr Delaney stepped down as CEO of the organisation last March following revelations in The Sunday Times about a “bridging loan” he gave the association in 2017.

He then took up a role executive vice president but he departed that role in September.

Explaining the settlement for Mr Delaney, Executive lead Paul Cooke said: "In September we reached a settlement with the ex-CEO.

"And as shown in the accounts this was a total consideration of €462,000 - comprised of three months notice pay and a pension contribution of €372,000."

FAI President Donal Conway, who announced today he will resign next month, said he was "disappointed" with the figures.

"I wasn't aware that the financial situation was a stark as presented today," he said.

"[I] started to become aware of it earlier this year."

Earlier, the former chief executive of the FAI, Bernard O’Byrne has said that questions have to be answered over the finances of the association.

“The overall issue is simple – how did this happen?” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

The FAI was supposed to be debt-free by 2020, he said, but now it appeared there was an “enormous” figure of debt.

“Who can put together the strength to solve this? We’re going to need good people and leadership. The first thing we need to know is the extent of the problem.”

Mr O’Byrne warned that the uncertainty over the FAI’s budget would undermine “anything coming to them in the form of a strategy...It has to be resolved.”