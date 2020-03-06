FAI fines local league but can’t lift player’s suspension

A soccer player banned by his local league for criticising a social media post supporting former FAI chief executive John Delaney has still not had his suspension lifted — despite the FAI fining the league which imposed the suspension after finding it had brought the game into disrepute.

Jordan Downes received the suspension after he criticised a post by the Clare District Soccer League which acknowledged the work done by the now-former FAI supremo.

The six-month ban on Downes, who plays for Shannon Town, was imposed on December 3, but the player said he was not immediately informed.

He lodged an appeal on December 10 with the Munster FA, which said it was outside of the required four-day time limit.

Downes then took an appeal to the FAI, which also said it was out of time, but did conduct a review and held a hearing into the affair last Wednesday.

PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooly, working on Downes’ behalf, revealed that while the FAI found against the league, the ban was still in place. He also warned of possible High Court proceedings against the league in Clare unless it overturns the suspension decision.

Mr Gilhooly tweeted: “Clare District Soccer League have been found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute for failing to follow fair procedures in the Jordan Downes matter. They have been fined and warned but the suspension has not been overturned because the FAI feel they had no power to do so.”

Mr Downes responded on Twitter, saying: “So even though the CDSL were found guilty because of how they handled my shambolic ban, they did not overturn it. It has now been three months since my six-month ban was imposed, this is absolutely ridiculous.”

Mr Gilhooly criticised the CDSL for not attending the hearing.

“Jordan, who was only a notice party, took the day off work and travelled from Galway,” he said. “I gave my time for free to be there. It really was a complete lack of respect by them which has been apparent throughout.

“I believe FAI disciplinary panel is wrong about overturning the suspension, and they had such power, but that is their decision. CDSL will now be given an opportunity by me to overturn their own decision, given the finding. If they don’t, High Court proceedings will follow.”

The FAI said: “We don’t comment on decisions made by the Independent Disciplinary Committee.”

It is understood that the league in Clare was fined €500. Efforts to contact a representative of the league were unsuccessful.