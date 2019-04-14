NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

FAI finances come under more scrutiny after newspaper publishes article on expenses

John Delaney arriving at the Oireachtas hearing on Wednesday. Pic: Inpho
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 09:08 AM

Pressure is likely to mount on the FAI following further revelations about the organisation's finances.

It comes after reports that John Delaney has resigned from his position as FAI Executive Vice President.

John O'Regan, secretary of the Kerry District League, told us last night he had received a text from Mr Delaney saying that he (Mr Delaney) was stepping down from his position.

Mr O'Regan said Mr Delaney told him that he had given his resignation, but that it had not immediately been accepted and that the FAI would make their decision on Monday.

Mr Delaney would continue his role with UEFA. He will remain on UEFA's Executive Committee until 2021.

The Sunday Times is making further claims about Mr Delaney's credit card expenses today.

The FAI told the newspaper that it had no comment on their article.

FAI officials met yesterday to discuss recent protests at League of Ireland matches across the country, in the wake of his appearance before the Oireachtas Sports Committee last Wednesday.

Pressure has intensified on the association to act after Delaney, operating for the last three weeks in the newly-created post of executive vice-president, read a prepared statement and refused to answer questions on the controversial €100,000 loan issue at the Oireachtas committee for sport, transport and tourism on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Wycherley doubtful for Munster after picking up leg injury in Treviso

More on this topic

Susanna Reid gave up alcohol after doctor’s warning

Perez hails Benitez influence with striker confident Newcastle are now safe

Protect our oceans, urges Seychelles leader during deep dive

Lewis Hamilton eases to victory in China

KEYWORDS

FAIsoccerfootballIrelandJohn Delaney

More in this Section

€2m raised for Sean Cox's recovery following tribute match

Gardaí seek help in finding 14-year-old missing from Wicklow

Kerry District League's John O'Regan: John Delaney told me he's stepping down from FAI

Update: Man released without charge in investigation into fatal Tallaght shooting


Lifestyle

Library sale opens a brand new chapter

A necessary read: 'Antisemitism: Here and Now'

Reach for the sky: Pat Fitzpatrick hits the gym ahead of his next mountain challenge

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »