FAI finances come under more scrutiny after newspaper publishes article on expenses

Pressure is likely to mount on the FAI following further revelations about the organisation's finances.

It comes after reports that John Delaney has resigned from his position as FAI Executive Vice President.

John O'Regan, secretary of the Kerry District League, told us last night he had received a text from Mr Delaney saying that he (Mr Delaney) was stepping down from his position.

Mr O'Regan said Mr Delaney told him that he had given his resignation, but that it had not immediately been accepted and that the FAI would make their decision on Monday.

Mr Delaney would continue his role with UEFA. He will remain on UEFA's Executive Committee until 2021.

The Sunday Times is making further claims about Mr Delaney's credit card expenses today.

The FAI told the newspaper that it had no comment on their article.

FAI officials met yesterday to discuss recent protests at League of Ireland matches across the country, in the wake of his appearance before the Oireachtas Sports Committee last Wednesday.

Pressure has intensified on the association to act after Delaney, operating for the last three weeks in the newly-created post of executive vice-president, read a prepared statement and refused to answer questions on the controversial €100,000 loan issue at the Oireachtas committee for sport, transport and tourism on Wednesday.