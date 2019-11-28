News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

FAI audit ‘a matter of grave concern’, says Justice Minister

FAI audit ‘a matter of grave concern’, says Justice Minister
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 03:13 PM

The FAI audit is a “matter of grave concern”, the minister for justice Charlie Flanagan has said.

The independent audit of the FAI, which was commissioned on behalf of Sport Ireland, was referred to An Garda Siochana on Wednesday, the day Sports Minister Shane Ross received the report.

The review was commissioned amid questions about the finances of football’s governing body.

Speaking today, Mr Flanagan said: “It’s a matter of grave concern.

“I know that the report has been referred to An Garda Siochana. An Garda Siochana will now engage in appropriate investigations and it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to make any further comment at this stage.”

Mr Flanagan added that he has not seen the report.

A statement from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport on Wednesday said: “Shane Ross has received the final report of the independent audit of the FAI, conducted by KOSI Corporation Ltd, on behalf of Sport Ireland.

“The minister said that Sport Ireland has today referred the report to An Garda Siochana. The minister will not be in a position to publish the report or make any comment on its findings at this time.”

A Garda spokesman said: “We received correspondence from Sport Ireland which will be assessed by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.”

John Delaney resigned as executive vice-president of the Football Association of Ireland with immediate effect in September.

He agreed in April to voluntarily step aside following disclosure of a 100,000 euro loan he gave to the FAI and that he made a series of payments from FAI funds that were not in the ordinary course of its business.

A number of investigations have since been launched into the financial affairs of the FAI, amid concerns Mr Delaney failed to use his credit card properly and did not control his personal expenses.

READ MORE

Kildare care workers win right to wear football jerseys to work

More on this topic

Varadkar: FAI audit report should be published 'as soon as possible'Varadkar: FAI audit report should be published 'as soon as possible'

Sport Ireland refers FAI audit report to gardaíSport Ireland refers FAI audit report to gardaí

Mooney: Keeping Keane on board will be up to KennyMooney: Keeping Keane on board will be up to Kenny

FAI 'to co-operate fully' after audit report referred to gardaíFAI 'to co-operate fully' after audit report referred to gardaí


FAIsoccerfootballTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »