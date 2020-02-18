News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Facebook warns of "trade-offs" with tighter regulation plans

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:25 PM

The Irish Government needs to be aware of the “trade-offs” resulting from tighter regulation of harmful online communication, a senior Facebook official has said.

The online giant's head of global policy said that a requirement on companies to take down all content that meets a certain definition with 24 hours runs the risk of not prioritising content that is particularly harmful and may have gone viral.

Speaking in Dublin, Monika Bickert, Facebook's vice president of global policy, said regulation would impact on where service providers put resources and on areas like innovation, freedom of expression and privacy.

Addressing the Institute of International and European Affairs, the lawyer said Facebook supports the “overall goals” of draft Irish legislation regulating online services, but wants to be involved in the “conversation” around it and "inform" the regulations.

The Online Safety Bill, published last month, proposes binding online safety codes and a new Online Safety Commissioner, with significant powers.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee also held detailed hearings last Autumn on online harms with a view to making recommendations for legislative changes.

Ms Bickert said that Facebook had “constructive and productive dialogue” with the Government on the bill.

“We are regulated in Ireland, the DPC [Data Protection Commission]is based here, our international headquarters is here – Ireland is central to a lot of what we do,” she said.

She said Facebook's fundamental values are freedom of expression, safety, privacy, dignity and authenticity and that regulation helps “weigh” those values.

“If you focus disproportionately on one of those values you risk cost to the others,” she said.

She said that if regulation requires companies to take action on all content that meets a certain definition within a certain period, say 24 hours, that this incentivises companies to address the cases in order.

She said this runs the risk of treating more serious content, that maybe has gone viral, the same as less serious instances, saying this is a very real issue with something like hate speech.

Ms Bickert said Facebook would want to focus on the more harmful content first, and fast, and added: “But incentives created by a 24-hour takedown time might not encourage a company to do that — it might incentivise the exact opposite.” 

Asked if Facebook agrees with proposals for a binding code of conduct and powers of sanction, she said:

“What we care about most is being involved in the process so we can show what some of the trade-offs might be.” 

Ms Bickert said bullying and harassment are one of the “most manual” areas for Facebook and its content reviewers, saying it is a “constant challenge” and that context was key.

She described deaths like that of TV celebrity Caroline Flack as “awful and tragic” and that Facebook regularly reviewed these tragedies.

Facebook has produced a global "white paper" on content regulation, setting out a range of suggestions.

Ms Bickert said Facebook goes “above and beyond” what is legally required and does what it can “to keep people safe”.

She added: “We have heard loudly and clearly from governments and people who use our services that they want to know that we are being responsible.”

