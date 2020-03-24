Facebook suspends construction at Clonee data centre

Facebook said it has temporarily suspended work at the Clonee data centre in Co. Meath.

A spokeswoman for Facebook said: “Together with Mace, our general contractor on site at Clonee, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend construction at the Clonee data centre.

“This measure is being taken to protect the health and safety of people who work on our construction sites and the wider community during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We look forward to welcoming workers back as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The social media company said that it will provide an appreciation bonus to workers who are temporarily removed from the site.

Some of the workforce will remain on site for the next week to fully secure the area.

