News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Facebook did not remove posts critical of Quinn executives, committee hears

Facebook did not remove posts critical of Quinn executives, committee hears
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 05:09 PM

Facebook failed to take down posts targeting senior Quinn Industrial Holdings officials prior to last month’s kidnap and attack on company executive Kevin Lunney, an Oireachtas Committee has heard.

Oireachtas Justice Committee chair Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin revealed that he had met with QIH executives - including Mr Lunny - who expressed their concerns that Facebook content they had reported was not taken down by the company.

He raised the issue with Dualta Ó Broin, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Ireland, during a committee meeting on online harassment.

“These Facebook pages, certainly one, referenced by name, the senior executives of QIH, and allegations were made against them. Other posts included mock-ups of posters calling individuals traitors and warning of consequences,” Mr Ó Caoláin said.

“My question to you is this, as it would have been, if that attack had not taken place; they made repeated requests of Facebook, to remove the offensive material, and you have removed the offensive material, I understand, on the day after Kevin Lunny's kidnap and attack,” he said.

“I have to say that was action after the event, much too late. The material was offensive. It was intended to harm the good name and reputation of the people involved, and it fed into, in my opinion, certainly as a Dáil Deputy representing the constituency of Cavan Monaghan, a view that in some way these people, the named parties and the businesses that they were involved in, in some way, are a legitimate target for the worst excesses of what I can only describe as the most ill-informed people on this island,” Mr Ó Caoláin.

READ MORE

Body of missing Cork woman Frankie Devlin recovered, gardaí confirm

Mr Ó Broin conceded that one post in particular was taken down having initially passed a Facebook review.

“There's a focus on a particular post, and which I won't go into the details of, but essentially, just to give you a bit of a timeline, what happened was when it was reported to us, initially, it was originally found not to be violating our community standards.

“Since it was then re-reviewed, and found to be violating our community standards, and the post and the page on which is was appearing have been removed from the platform

“I think, having looked back on the post, what we should have done, was taken the wider context into account when the post was initially reviewed, that didn't happen. It was found not to be violating our privacy standards, we should have taken the wider context into account,” he said.

READ MORE

Carbon tax hike ‘duping’ the public over climate action plans, Sinn Féin says

More on this topic

Truck driven into former Quinn property and set alightTruck driven into former Quinn property and set alight

Aoife Quinn: I've disclosed all that I haveAoife Quinn: I've disclosed all that I have

Sean Quinn Jnr due back in court in contempt proceedingsSean Quinn Jnr due back in court in contempt proceedings

Computer evidence 'shows Quinns still in control of companies', court toldComputer evidence 'shows Quinns still in control of companies', court told


FacebookQuinnTOPIC: Quinn Insurance

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

The three-day event features an eclectic line-up of some of the very best Irish and International podcasting talent.Get down to these free music podcasts at Cork podcast festival this weekend

Wellness retreats, yoga workshops and fitness camps – take your pick of the best active breaks, says Ciara McDonnell.Six of the best fitness retreats in Ireland

Turn over a new leaf and fire up the taste buds this autumn with these top tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

After half a century of mysteries, Scooby snacks and unmasking ghouls, Luke Rix-Standing looks back at the canine crime-stopper’s enduring appeal.Scooby-Doo at 50: The surprisingly spooky kid’s show that became a benchmark of pop culture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »