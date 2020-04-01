News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Facebook and billionaire businessman reach 'temporary arrangement' over 'fake ads'

By Aodhan O'Faolain
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 04:39 PM

Facebook and Wissam Al Mana have reached a temporary arrangement regarding the billionaire businessman's application for information on those he claims are behind "fake ads" that have appeared on the social media platform.

The arrangement, which was mentioned before the High Court on Wednesday, ensures that the sides avoid having an aspect of the dispute go for hearing before a Judge later this week.

Mr Al Mana, a UK based Qatari national, has sued over adverts he says are wrongly and maliciously using his name and image that on several occasions since May 2019 have been published by persons unknown to him using the Facebook Ads Tool.

The adverts contain a fake news article which he claims wrongly links him to a cryptocurrency auto-trading program called Bitcoin trader. He says he has nothing to do with the programe.

While the ads were removed following complaints made by Mr Al Mana's representatives he is concerned about the publication of future fake ads containing his name and image.

As a result of the publication of the adverts Mr Al Mana wants to sue both Facebook Ireland Ltd, which is the social media giant's HQ for Europe, and the parties behind the adverts for defamation and malicious falsehood.

As part of his action Mr Al Mana's lawyers sought an order, known as a 'Norwich Pharmacal' which would require Facebook to disclose details the internet firm has about the persons that placed the ads, so he can bring proceedings against them.

However differences arose between the party over that application and the matter was due to be heard before a Judge later this week.

On Wednesday Mr Justice David Barniville was told that following discussions the parties entered into a temporary arrangement that meant that a hearing was not required during the current covid-19 health emergency.

The judge, in adjourning the matter to a date after the Easter holidays, ordered that within 14 days Facebook provide Mr Al Mana's with details including the basic subscriber information, IP addresses, and payment method details of those who created and published the adverts complained of.

The judge added that the information given to Facebook sought by the businessman should be the details provided when accounts in question where first registered with the social media company.

Paul O'Higgins SC for the businessman said his side was agreeing under "protest" to the arrangement.

His side was under pressure to bring defamation proceedings within the one year legal limit allowed. Counsel said that his side said that the information should be provided to it within ten days and not 14 days.

In reply Cian Ferriter SC for Facebook said his side were not consenting to the order, but would abide by it.

He added that the 14 day period in which it had to provide the information was shorter than the normal period required when such orders are made by the courts.

Counsel also added that his side were concerned that for technical reasons it might not be able to provide the information sought when it was first registered with Facebook.

The Judge said if there were any such technical issues that prevented Facebook from complying with the order, they could be dealt with when the matter returns before the court.

Mr Al Mana is the Executive Director of the Al Mana Group, which consists of over 50 companies involved in sectors including property, technology, media, entertainment, retail and the motor industry.

Mr Al Mana married the pop star Janet Jackson, the sister of the late Michael Jackson, in 2012, but the pair separated in 2017.

Wissam Al ManaFacebookCourtsTOPIC: Court case

