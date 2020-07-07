Face-to-face Alzheimers services ‘must reopen as soon as possible’

The Covid-19 pandemic took an “enormous toll” on people with dementia and their carers and guidance is needed to reopen services without delay, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) said.

Launching a new report, the charity said the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in a “sharp deterioration of health” for people with dementia while their carers found themselves burnt out, stressed, and anxious.

An estimated 55,000 people are living with dementia in Ireland and around 60,000 carers provide support.

The report, 'Caring and Coping with Dementia During Covid-19’, surveyed 126 carers and 15 people living with dementia over a two-week period in June.

It found 86% of carers surveyed were concerned about a decline in their loved one's health, while 58% of people with dementia reported feeling “lonely”, “isolated”, “trapped”, and “confined”.

The charity's helpline also reported increased challenges for callers including anxiety, insomnia, aggression, and hallucinations.

In light of the findings, the ASI is seeking guidelines for the reopening of support services, such as daycare, Alzheimer cafes, and support groups. It has also called for additional supports for family carers and 'in-home' supports for individuals living with dementia.

Amy Murphy, an ASI dementia adviser working across North Cork, Co Limerick, South Clare, East Kerry and Tipperary, expressed alarm at witnessing a “deterioration in people’s dementia during lockdown”.

The lockdown proved “very challenging” for full-time carer Denise Monaghan and her 82-year-old father Seamus Cunningham who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Her father was unable to attend his usual daycare centre or socialise during the lockdown and is now struggling to recognise some of his children.

“Dad is a sociable man and it caused him great confusion, not seeing friends, neighbours and family. I am worried about the impact it will have on him. He is so used to cocooning now, he just wants to stay in the house,” Denise said, adding it was “frustrating” that she could get her hair or nails done yet vital day services were not available to support people like her father.

The charity has given the HSE a list of support centres that could reopen and said guidance on reopening must be provided without delay.

“It is clear from this report that face-to-face services, such as daycare, must reopen as soon as possible,,” ASI Chief Executive Pat McLoughlin said.

For support or info, contact the Alzheimer's Helpline on 1800 341 341.