News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Face masks should be compulsory on buses and trains - NBRU

Face masks should be compulsory on buses and trains - NBRU
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 11:14 AM

Face masks should be compulsory for anyone using public transport, according to the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

Currently using face masks on bus and train services is not mandatory.

Last month the Taoiseach said science is equivocal on the issue.

But Dermot O'Leary, from the NBRU, says the union is recommending to government that face masks on transport become mandatory.

"They should be but what we need to figure out as a society is what stage is that at?

"Is it stage two, three, four or five?

"We are open to having a debate on that and that is part of the issue that we put to the Oireachtas committee on Covid over the weekend and it is a question that needs to be answered.

"At the moment, there is lots of confusion abroad over face masks."

READ MORE

Kenmare Golf Club badly damaged after fire breaks out overnight

More on this topic

Primark plans to reopen all 153 stores in England on June 15Primark plans to reopen all 153 stores in England on June 15

Ireland must avoid risk of importing new Covid-19 cases, says Dr ScallyIreland must avoid risk of importing new Covid-19 cases, says Dr Scally

Tensions in England continue over lockdown easing as pupils begin returning to schoolTensions in England continue over lockdown easing as pupils begin returning to school

Children likely to suffer depression and anxiety after lockdown, study concludesChildren likely to suffer depression and anxiety after lockdown, study concludes


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up