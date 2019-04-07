'Extremely special day' for kids of Irish troops returning home today, says Kehoe

130 Irish troops will arrive back in Ireland today, following a six-month deployment in the Middle East.

The 58th Infantry Group were due back from their mission with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force on Thursday.

However, issues with the conflict in Syria prevented them from flying, as flights are organised on a case by case basis.

Glad to see the rotation of the 58 & 59 Inf Gps #UNDOF #Syria will be completed on Sun 07 Apr. Deploying to challenging regions is never simple. Spoke directly to Lt Col Ray Murphy OC 58 Inf Gp today & all are looking forward to meeting their families on Sun. #ÓglaighnahÉireann— DF Chief of Staff (@DF_COS) April 4, 2019

Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe says it's an important day for the families involved:

It's an especially important day for the children of those personnel because I have seen in the past the smiles on their faces, the excitement when they see either their mams or dads returning.

"It is an extremely special day for them."