NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Extremely special day' for kids of Irish troops returning home today, says Kehoe

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 07:15 AM

130 Irish troops will arrive back in Ireland today, following a six-month deployment in the Middle East.

The 58th Infantry Group were due back from their mission with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force on Thursday.

However, issues with the conflict in Syria prevented them from flying, as flights are organised on a case by case basis.

Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe says it's an important day for the families involved:

It's an especially important day for the children of those personnel because I have seen in the past the smiles on their faces, the excitement when they see either their mams or dads returning.

"It is an extremely special day for them."

READ MORE

Woman charged after guns, drugs and monkey seized in Dublin raid

More on this topic

Minister ‘should have checked troops’ exit paperwork’

Irish troops due home today will return to Ireland on Sunday

Families criticise 'appalling treatment' of Irish soldiers due to return from Middle East

500 members of Defence Forces due for compulsory retirement given contract extensions

KEYWORDS

Defence ForcesIrish TroopsSoldiersSyria

More in this Section

RNLI come to the aid of four people, including child, on Lough Derg

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

Pair bailed in Lisa Dorrian murder probe

Free GP care to be extended to more children under agreed reforms


Lifestyle

Brass altar gates or diamond rings, the choice is all yours

Why would you pay for a spare room you never use?

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

The Currabinny Cooks: A simple approach to cooking with asparagus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »