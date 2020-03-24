‘Extraordinary’ response to Twitter appeal for protective equipment for hospital staff

A Cobh woman has been overwhelmed by “extraordinary” offers of shower caps, goggles and visors for healthcare staff at a Dublin hospital after she issued appeals for simple protective equipment on social media in recent days.

Dublin-based Miriam Ahern, whose management consulting business has taken a hit because of the pandemic, took to Twitter to source safety equipment for hospital staff.

The appeals were prompted by a conversation with a friend, currently working as a doctor at a Dublin hospital, who spoke of the need for protective wear for those responding to Covid-19.

“It started with a suggestion that disposable shower caps could be useful for healthcare workers. So I put out a tweet on Saturday and couldn’t believe the response,” Miriam explained, adding the appeal resulted in 2,500 shower caps being offered to the hospital.

The need for protective gear then turned to goggles and face shields or visors for healthcare staff, she said. “I’m not entirely sure but the requirement may have come from the need for a deeper type of goggle and visor for people wearing glasses. My friend sent a photograph of what they would need and I shared that on twitter and the response has been absolutely overwhelming, extraordinary. The generosity of people is absolutely striking,” Miriam told the Irish Examiner.

Offers and suggestions came from all walks of life with people suggesting diving goggles, welding goggles, and even horse racing goggles as a possible solution to the demand for protective equipment. “You’ve a whole army of people out there looking for creative solutions for somebody who doesn’t have the time,” Miriam said.

For the moment, the appeal for shower caps has closed but the appeal for goggles and visors remains open as the hospital may need more supplies as Covid-19 testing continues.

After making the appeal on Monday afternoon one man had already delivered 15 sets of goggles and six face shields to the hospital by Tuesday morning.

“Another businessman offered to stop production in his 3D printing company to make visors, so I’m following that up at the moment. That’s an incredibly generous offer and is representative of the sprit that’s out there at the moment, that people are prepared to go to such lengths to support each other throughout this,” Miriam said.

“People have a newfound appreciation for those working at the coalface in the health service as well. These people are taking serious risks with their own health to try and look after us. It’s extraordinary,” she added.

The Cobh native said people can help in small but meaningful ways and that the appeal is having an impact.

“We’re bypassing all the order and delivery systems and getting these pieces of equipment or kit directly to the coalface in record time. It’s making a difference, which is just fantastic,” Miriam said.

“I think it does people good to think that they are helping. It certainly gave me a lift to feel that I’m doing something that actually impacts people who are responding to the virus. It’s a great privilege to be able to do that,” she added.