NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Extradited man sent forward for trial

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 03:10 AM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

A man who was extradited to Ireland and then charged with 42 charges including sexual assault and rape has been sent forward for trial.

The man was arrested in the UK on foot of a European arrest warrant and had appeared in court in West Cork on 42 charges, including for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old unemployed man had been arrested at Dublin Airport and later charged on January 31 in Bandon Garda Station.

Yesterday at Clonakilty District Court, Judge James McNulty was told two books of evidence had been served on the man, who cannot be named.

The court was told the DPP had directed the man, who denies the charges, be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Legal aid in his case was extended.

More on this topic

Cork-based ESP to be bought by Accenture

Cork-based ESP to be bought by Accenture

Final phase of Cork street revamp to start almost four years after bulk of work finished

Proposal to develop 13-storey apartment block in Cork city suburb widely criticised


More in this Section

New bus corridor in Dublin could lead to 800 trees being cut down

Freight Transport Association urge Govt to keep up support as Brexit approaches

New website created by young people 'gives an insight into what Tusla does'

Irishman who 'freaked out' on flight back from McGregor fight had taken quadruple dose of sleeping tablets


Lifestyle

When popstars were not allowed to be themselves

The buzz around pollination

GameTech: Getting funky with Toejam and Earl

Led Zeppelin: Whole lotta love

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »