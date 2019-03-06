Extradited man sent forward for trial

A man who was extradited to Ireland and then charged with 42 charges including sexual assault and rape has been sent forward for trial.

The man was arrested in the UK on foot of a European arrest warrant and had appeared in court in West Cork on 42 charges, including for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old unemployed man had been arrested at Dublin Airport and later charged on January 31 in Bandon Garda Station.

Yesterday at Clonakilty District Court, Judge James McNulty was told two books of evidence had been served on the man, who cannot be named.

The court was told the DPP had directed the man, who denies the charges, be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Legal aid in his case was extended.