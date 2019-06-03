Extra staff to be drafted into Cork for Ireland South recount

Additional staff from outside Cork are set to be drafted in to ensure as speedy a conclusion to the full recount in Ireland South which begins tomorrow.

Returning Officer Martin Harvey has indicated that he is likely to reach out to staff who worked on the other counts in a bid to speed up the count, which he estimated would take 28 working days.

Mr Harvey said he will only be able to run the re-count during normal office hours as staff who worked on the original count had taken holidays from their main duties.

The recount, to start at 9am, could cost the State up to €1m.

It came after Sinn Féin and count staff checked vote bundles from Senator Grace O'Sullivan of the Green Party and outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada, who were separated by 327 ballots after the 18th count.

Should the full 28 days be taken, the count would continue until July 11, nine days after the EU Parliament is set to convene for the first time and to elect its new President.

The absence of the four Ireland South MEPs will create significant difficulties as they are set to miss out on appointment to key committees.

The Department of Housing said that while no formal deadline has been set for the formal declaration of candidates, it is aware of the first sitting of the new parliament.

In a statement, it said:

The EU Parliament has contacted the Chief Returning Officer and no deadline has been made for the submission of the successful candidates. However, we are aware that the new Parliament sits on 2 July.

Sinn Féin's Director of Elections, Jonathan O'Brien said his party will not unnecessarily prolong the process, should it become apparent the gap between Ms Ní Riada and Ms O'Sullivan cannot be bridged.

The chaos in Ireland South has led to calls from within Cabinet for a return to electronic voting. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he wants the new electoral commission, which is expected to begin work later this year, to prioritise a study of international best practice in the area.

His comments come despite the €51m debacle surrounding e-voting machines two decades ago, which haunted subsequent Fianna Fáil governments.

"Coming up to the 20th anniversary of the electronic voting debacle, I think we should revisit it," Mr Flanagan said.

The minister said the idea of voters in Ireland South waiting another 28 days for a result of the European Parliament elections is "intolerable".