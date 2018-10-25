Home»Breaking News»ireland

Extra security on Dart over bank holiday and Halloween

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 09:46 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Dublin's Dart services at a number of stations will receive extra security in the run-up to Halloween.

CEO of Iarnród Éireann Jim Meade confirmed that there will be security on site from 5pm to 12.30am at Howth Junction and also at Kilbarrack Station from 2pm to 12.30am.

"There will be further teams operating in Howth Junction & Donaghmede and adjacent stations,” Mr Meade said.

Tommy Broughan TD said he has been in regular contact with Mr Meade and the gardaí regarding reported instances of anti-social behaviour at various Dart stations around the constituency.

READ MORE: HSE concerned about flu epidemic during winter

"I welcome Mr Meade’s speedy reply and his confirmation that there will be security at stations," he said.

"As I mentioned at our recent Joint Policing Committee in North Central, I would also like to see a greater Garda presence around parishes and communities over the coming week as we know that Halloween can be a volatile time.

I would urge everyone to celebrate safely and to link with local authority events and local police.


KEYWORDS

DartDublinHalloween

More in this Section

Brexit is prolonging political vacuum in Northern Ireland: SNP

Bus driver found guilty of careless driving causing the death of a cyclist

Company secure freezing orders against woman they claim may have stolen over €300k

Mediation underway to resolve controversial Traveller 'horse accommodation' issue in Tipperary


Breaking Stories

A Question of Taste: Paul Dunlea

Julia Roberts moves to the small screen

Not afraid to use her voice: Laura Mvula is looking forward to Cork Jazz Festival

Learning Points: Alienation of a parent devastates the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »