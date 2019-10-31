News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Extra permits for stalls on Dublin's Moore Street welcomed

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:51 AM

A decision to grant four extra permits for stalls in Dublin's Moore Street has been welcomed.

The number of traders at the historic marketplace has dwindled since the 1990s when the council stopped handing out new licenses.

It was to allow a shopping centre to be built but the plans fell through and subsequent proposals still have not got off the ground.

Stephen Troy's family has run a butchers on Moore Street for 100 years and he said investment is badly needed.

"The Moore Street traders have been promised facilities for over a 10 year period now," said Mr Troy.

"They've no toilets, they've no proper lighting.

"It would appear Dublin City Council are waiting on a private developer to invest in the area before these facilities are actually introduced, or whether they will ever be introduced."

