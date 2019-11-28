News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Extra Garda resources to be allocated to North Dublin after shooting

Extra Garda resources to be allocated to North Dublin after shooting
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 04:54 PM

The minister for justice says additional Garda resources will be sent to North Dublin after a shooting at the weekend.

Eoin Boylan, 22, was shot repeatedly outside his home in Clonshaugh Avenue in Coolock on Sunday evening and pronounced dead in nearby Beaumont Hospital.

Community activists and politicians have been calling for extra Garda resources for the Coolock and surrounding areas after a spate of violent incidents including a number of shootings in the last year.

Speaking in the Dail on Thursday, Charlie Flanagan said: “I am aware of the incident the Deputy is referring to, particularly the shooting which took place this past weekend.

I have condemned this wanton violence and I again call on everyone to pass on any information they may have, however small, by calling Coolock Garda Station

“I understand that the Garda Commissioner intends to allocate additional Garda resources to the DMR North Division from the attestation scheduled for tomorrow.

Investigating officers believe Mr Boylan was shot as part a drugs feud operating in the area, and Mr Flanagan said although he cannot comment on that particular investigation, he can assure the house “that we are making progress in tackling drugs and organised crime. ”

Mr Flanagan went on to mention Operation Hybrid in particular, which he says has seen substantial progress in addressing organised crime, including drug crime, across Dublin, with multiple patrols and checkpoints being conducted in the Coolock area.

Coolock is located in the DMR Northern Division, and has it’s own police station, where the Garda workforce has increased from 103 Gardai and 11 staff in December 2015, up to 117 Gardai and 16 Staff respectively as of 31 October 2019.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Mr Flanagan said that gangland violence was “absolutely not” out of control in Dublin.

“I met yesterday with the Garda Commissioner and his team, and I believe that it’s important on the part of communities to assist gardai with their investigations,” he said.

“My message to communities in Dublin is that those who wish to engage in lawbreaking will not succeed and will be relentlessly pursued by Commissioner Harris and his team.”

READ MORE

Thousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrow

More on this topic

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeawayMan arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway

Police in London issue CCTV image of man after ‘boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom’Police in London issue CCTV image of man after ‘boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom’

Kinahan gang key ‘in drugs trade’ in EuropeKinahan gang key ‘in drugs trade’ in Europe


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »