Extra DARTs in operation ahead of Leinster game as some changes made to rail services

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 07:55 AM

A Sunday service will operate for rail commuters today with some minor changes.

Irish Rail has said there will be extra DARTs for Leinster versus Toulouse which takes place at the Aviva in Dublin at 3.15pm today.

It comes as alterations to the Galway and Mayo rail service continues this weekend due to the construction of an underpass.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan said:

"Nothern Commuter services are operating between Drogheda and Malahide with a bus transfer between Malahide and the city centre.

"Belfast Enterprise services are operating with a bus transfer from Connolly to Drogheda."

